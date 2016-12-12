100 Favorite Dishes: Barbecue Sandwiches at Globe Hall

EXPAND Chopped brisket gives this Globe Hall sandwich plenty of heft. Mark Antonation

No. 35: Barbecue Sandwiches at Globe Hall

Barbecue is at its best as unadorned meat — sliced, pulled or chopped — with a little sauce on the side and perhaps a cold beer (nothing too bold or heavy though). Globe Hall doesn't mess around with fancy presentations or modern gimmickry to attract barbecue aficionados; instead, deeply smokey brisket, pulled pork, ribs and turkey get little more than salt and pepper — and hour after hour in an outdoor rotisserie smoker. If you have the time and appetite, a three-meat platter with simple sides like beans or coleslaw makes for a great sit-down meal, but Globe Hall also sells sandwiches with the same bare-bones approach, with just meat on a bun and a condiment tray in the dining hall where you can add on a few extras.

Pulled pork is your best bet for a sandwich, even if brisket is the star at this Texas-style smokehouse. The meat holds together well and soaks up however much tangy sauce you decide to drizzle on. Pile on pickles and sliced jalapeños for a tangy burst, or top with a little slaw (if that's your side of choice). If you go with a brisket sandwich, grab a fork, because there's no way one bun can contain all the tender cubes of chopped beef. By popular demand, Globe Hall recently started serving mac and cheese, which makes for a cheesy, creamy accompaniment if coleslaw's not your thing.

You can track down a hefty barbecue sandwich Wednesday through Saturday in Globeville, which despite it's hidden location off Washington Street and I-70, is only a few minutes from downtown. Grab lunch — served only on Fridays and Saturdays — or head over for dinner and catch some great roots, bluegrass and America acts after chowing down.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta

No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service

No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats

No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods

No. 50: Bison Pastrami at To The Wind Bistro

No. 49: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at Bronze Empire

No. 48: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina

No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery

No. 46: Smoked Brisket Stroganoff Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table

No. 45: Hisbiscus-Flower Tacos at Comal

No. 44: The Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon

No. 43: Italian combo #2 at Carbone's

No. 42: Huevos Rancheros at Las Potrancas

No. 41: The Roti Taco at Mister Tuna

No. 40: Mile High Nachos at Racines

No. 39: Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster

No. 38: Toomkha Soup at US Thai Cafe

No. 37: Smoked Lamb Shank at Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

No. 36: Banh Mi Tacos at Vital Root

