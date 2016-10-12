100 Favorite Dishes: Bison Pastrami at To the Wind Bistro

EXPAND The bison pastrami at To The Wind Bistro Laura Shunk

No. 50: Bison Pastrami at To The Wind Bistro

Well-edited. That's how we'd describe To The Wind Bistro, the restaurant from husband-and-wife Royce Oliveira and Leanne Adamson. The space is snug but smartly appointed, the wine list short but well-curated, and the menu brief but long on winners — no easy feat, given that it changes seasonally.

Related Stories To the Wind Bistro Is a Breath of Fresh Air

We're firmly in fall now, and so current dishes are designed to steel you against cool nights. Take, for instance, the bison pastrami, described by an affable server as a deconstructed take on a reuben. "I make the pastrami according to Alton Brown's corned beef recipe," Oliveira divulges. "Potassium nitrate keeps the color." He adds that he's using buffalo tongue, although you won't see that listed on the menu.

For the finished plate, the chef starts with a bed of sharp rye and caraway gnocchi; it supports a generous heap of thin slices of that pastrami, all red velvet-centered and imbued with pepper. Grafton cheddar adds a complementary earthiness, while tart sauerkraut lends a clean bite; taint prickly heat from the mustard in the creme fraiche completes the balancing act. Together, the ingredients invite nostalgia for your favorite deli counter, while standing firmly in the realm of food that you can pair to a sophisticated red wine.

And you should do that, actually. We recommend the Pinot Noir, which enhances the earth and acidity of this plate nicely.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta

No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service

No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats

No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods

