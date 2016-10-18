100 Favorite Dishes: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina
|
Avelina's lunch lives up to its dinner reputation.
Mark Antonation
No. 48: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina
The sumptuously appointed dining room at Avelina, 1550 17th Street, beckons guests to linger over dinner, with rounds of small plates followed by elegant entrees of a Mediterranean bent. The restaurant, which just opened at the beginning of September, has already earned a reputation for its evening menu, with folks whispering about the charred octopus and rolling their eyes over the housemade duck-liver mousse. But if you want to avoid the crowd and the big-ticket night out, lunch at Avelina is still a bit of a secret, frequented by only a few intrepid business types wandering down Wazee Street from more populated blocks and visitors from nearby hotels who happen to have their ear to the ground.
Yes, you'll find a few favorites from the dinner slate on the pared-down lunch menu, but chef de cuisine John Broening and sous chef Bradley Yard have also cooked up some lunch-only bites, including a gyro sandwich with Yard's name on it. Built on a fluffy slab of fresh flatbread, Brad's gyro comes stuffed with nuggets of slow-cooked lamb dripping with sauce, rather than the standard slices of mystery meat shaved from a rotating cone. Add to that a tangy yogurt sauce and farm-fresh veggies (you won't find wan, under-ripe tomatoes here) and you've got a Greek-style wrap bursting with bold flavors.
In another move inspired by Greek diner gyros plates, crispy fingerling potatoes stand in for fries as one of the available sides. Tossed in salsa verde and pickled onions, these spuds stand out as every bit as good as the sandwich itself. Avelina may have the dining-out set abuzz, but lunch is also a noteworthy affair. Just get there before word gets out.
Related Location
1550 17th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
