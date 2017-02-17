100 Favorite Dishes: Build Your Own at Guadalajara Authentic Mexican Buffet

EXPAND Fill your plate with a little of everything at Guadalajara. That's a turkey tail on the bottom-right of the plate. Mark Antonation

No. 20: A Trip to Guadalajara Authentic Mexican Buffet

All-you-can-eat buffets are notorious for quantity over quality; at least that's the standard expectation. And while at Guadalajara on East Colfax Avenue you won't find the very best in town of any one Mexican dish, the sheer variety of hard-to-find specialties and everyday favorites makes a few passes through the buffet tables an absolute necessity (just think of it as a little exercise between rounds).

Start with a bowl of posole with all the trimmings (shredded cabbage, minced onions, chile flakes and oregano) before loading a plate with tamales, chicharrones, quesadillas and all manner of slow-cooked meats. Fork-tender chicken robed in mole, rows of enchiladas, shrimp in several different sauces, ceviche with freshly fried tostadas — and that's only the beginning. You can add a little green to your plate with salads and nopales (or lime Jell-O), or stick with fried antojitos like fat rellenos, mini-chimichangas and flautas. If you're lucky, you'll find turkey tails on the menu when you go. They're a rare treat cooked until the skin is crackling and the meat is rich like duck confit.

Selections change from day to day, but the buffet is always $12.99. When you're craving hearty Mexican fare to the point that you want to order the whole menu, Guadalajara makes it possible.

