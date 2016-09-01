100 Favorite Dishes: Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies Restaurant & Lounge

EXPAND The old-school chicken-salad-stuffed avocado at Poppies. Linnea Covington

No. 65 : Chicken Salad at Poppies Restaurant & Lounge

The first time I had the chicken-salad-stuffed avocado at Poppies in south Denver, I was about twelve years old and lunching with my mom and grandmother, something we did often. Little did I know at the time that the dish would haunt me through the years and inspire some of my own cooking staples. Decades passed, a move to New York City happened, my son was born, and I returned to Denver to raise my family. Yet, while I had changed over the years, Poppies remained a staple. And that chicken salad? Exactly how I remembered it.

But why, of all the exciting things to eat in Denver, should a simple chicken salad stand out? After all, usually this dish is a blasé attempt to use up old bits of food or appeal to the dull-downed palates of the unimaginative diner. Yet there is something about this heaping scoop of not-too-mayonnaise-y mixture that hits all the right buttons. Perhaps it's the subtle crunch of chopped pecans, a brush of herbal freshness and the way each piece of chicken is cubed just so. The success could also be due to the impeccably perfect avocado half, a tender and rich fruit that acts as the vessel for this delectable salad. The rest of the dish — comprising crisp romaine, slices of cucumber and a few cherry tomatoes for color — you could do away with, or dip into a tumbler of blue cheese for a little extra lunchtime luxury.

With one step inside the thirty-year-old Poppies, it's easy to see why people keep coming back. Despite making its home in an unromantic shopping center off Colorado Boulevard, the venue maintains a sense of luxury and an old-school vibe, a style that sadly has slowly been slipping away as the city makes way for trendy eateries, speakeasies and fast-casual spots. Your table will sport a white tablecloth whether you're here for lunch or dinner; the bar mostly likely will have an elderly gentleman or lady seated at it sipping a giant glass of wine; and the light will be low and the booths dark, even in the middle of the day. This is the time to go, when chicken salad is on the menu. Pair it with a dry martini and join the disappearing clan of ladies who lunch in the kind of place that started the whole thing.

Hungry for more? All the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No, 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

