100 Favorite Dishes: Chicken Shawarma Sandwich at Edri's International Market

EXPAND The chicken shawarma at Edri's is served on house-baked bread. Mark Antonation

No. 26: The Chicken Shawarma Sandwich at Edri's International Market

Edri's International Market, at 3126 South Parker Road in Arvada, has a hidden surprise inside: a small eatery within the grocery store called Madinah Bakery & Open Flame Kabab. There you'll find what appears to be a standard range of gyros, shawarmas and rice plates, but don't be fooled by the photos on the menu board above the open kitchen. The food being served here is based on traditional Afghan cuisine, and the bakery turns out some unusual breads — even for international Aurora.

In fact, the chicken shawarma sandwich isn't served on pita, even if that's what the menu picture indicates. Instead, the bread is baked in-house. The cook behind the counter says the small baguette is a very unusual Afghan bread that can't be found anywhere else in America. True or not, the sandwich stands out from most other shawarmas in town.

The bread is firm and chewy, with a soft crust and a dense crumb that holds up well to its saucy contents. The chicken itself is stained orange-red with marinade and sliced from a vertical rotisserie, crisped on the grill before serving. A spicy red sauce and a tangy yogurt sauce (similar to tzatziki) make for a sloppy handful, so be sure to keep the foil wrap around your sandwich until the last bites. Bits of onion, cucumber and lettuce add freshness and crunch to the riot of flavors.

While you're there, grab a bag of Afghan naan — dense, whole-wheat flatbread similar to the Indian bread of the same name — to take home. These enormous rounds, about the size of a steering wheel, would make a great accompaniment to roast chicken or other meats that invite the sopping of juices and mopping of sauces.

EXPAND A fresh-baked Afghan naan is baked dark and toasty and is scored to let the steam out while it bakes. Mark Antonation

