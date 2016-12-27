100 Favorite Dishes: Chicken Tenders at the Fainting Goat
|
The chicken tenders at Fainting Goat: No kidding around.
Westword
No. 31: Chicken Tenders at the Fainting Goat
Chicken tenders aren't just for kids — not at the Fainting Goat, a great downhome bar at 846 Broadway that makes its own tenders. A $10 order gets you five big pieces of actual chicken, hand-breaded to order, then fried, along with your choice of fries or tots, as well as two sauces. (We go for double the very hot buffalo.)
At one point, the Fainting Goat made its own tots, too, but customers preferred the tried-and-true, frozen variety. Not so with the chicken tenders, a popular item from the time the bar opens until the cook leaves for the night. This is no greasy kid's stuff; the chicken tenders really fly.
