100 Favorite Dishes: Dry-Aged New York Steak at Colt & Gray

EXPAND Colt and Gray's New York strip, before it's sliced and served. Colt and Gray

No. 7: Dry-aged New York steak at Colt & Gray

No matter your personal preference on cut and cooking specs for steak, you should head to Colt & Gray to taste what dry-aging can do to beef. This is one of the few restaurants in Denver dry-aging in-house; here the grass-fed beef waits 21 to 28 days before it ever sees a plate. This gives the steak a deeper flavor, a subtle and tasty funk and a more tender texture — and it puts Colt & Gray in the company of some of the best old-school steakhouses in the world, who age their own beef to ensure correct flavor.

The meat goes on the menu in three cuts: a filet, a New York strip and a massive porterhouse, which is priced by the ounce. Our pick is the strip, cooked medium rare, for its ideal blend of fat, iron and chew. The kitchen cooks this steak in brown butter, which exaggerates the savory crust around the edges and traps juices inside. The strip is served with the bone but already sliced, so that you don't have to hack at it in the dining room, and because the kitchen wants you to have meat that's properly cut, to guarantee that each bite is delicious. (This presentation also makes it easy to share the twenty-ounce hunk of protein.) You can have your steak with bordelaise or béarnaise, but we prefer ours plain: Beef this good doesn’t really need sauce. And you'll get a side with your steak; we recommend broccoli drizzled with briny anchovy vinaigrette.

Hungry for more? Check out our slideshows of a year's worth of 100 Favorite Dishes, starting at the beginning with 100-75.

