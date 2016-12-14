100 Favorite Dishes: Ebelskivers at Three Little Griddles
|
Lemon curd filled ebelskivers at Three Little Griddles in Englewood.
Linnea Covington
No. 34: Ebelskivers at Three Little Griddles
Chances are you have never heard of an ebelskiver (or æbleskiver) before, unless you are from the Midwest or Denmark. These happy little puffs of dough are a Danish creation — essentially pancake spheres — about the size of golf balls — filled with sweet goodness. They were new to me, too, until the joyful day I landed at Englewood's Three Little Griddles (10111 Inverness Main Street) for a brunch with my grandma, partner and toddler. Everyone at the table agreed: Ebelskivers for the win.
While these delicacies look like doughnut holes, they aren't deep fried or nearly as sweet. To make them, a cook needs a special ebelskiver pan, which looks like a combination cast-iron skillet and deviled-egg tray. At the family-run Three Little Griddles, chef Kelly Garman stuffs these babies with housemade lemon curd or fudge. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, try one of the seasonal-special ebelskivers. Most recently this included a gingerbread filling with frosting on top, but during Thanksgiving pumpkin pie was the filling of choice and in the past Garman has whipped out these pastries with mango, orange and peach, as well as a savory option involving bacon, cheddar and a maple glaze.
But how did the family even think to put this unique dish on the menu? Turns out the Garman matron, Francine, bought an ebelskiver pan for her husband about ten years ago. They were so smitten with the device that the couple decided to add ebelskivers to the menu when the first Three Little Griddles opened in Aurora (at 6040 South Gun Club Road). Now the second shop offers them too, available as either a set of four or seven, for $3 and $5 respectively.
The traditional ebelskiver in Denmark is served during Christmastime, often with a steaming cup of boozy glogg or mulled wine. The only hot beverages you'll find at Three Little Griddles are coffee and tea, but the up side is that these ebelskivers aren't just for the holidays — you can order them any day of the year.
Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.
No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop
No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House
No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider
No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas
No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand
No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus
No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ
No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli
No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama
No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn
No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres
No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria
No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery
No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi
No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ
No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room
No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung
No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria
No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen
No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen
No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado
No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back
No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger
No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough
No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6
No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire
No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery
No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens
No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen
No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma
No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery
No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery
No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill
No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola
No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer
No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies
No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key
No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant
No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino
No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout
No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's
No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma
No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice
No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class
No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto
No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta
No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service
No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats
No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods
No. 50: Bison Pastrami at To The Wind Bistro
No. 49: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at Bronze Empire
No. 48: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina
No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery
No. 46: Smoked Brisket Stroganoff Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table
No. 45: Hisbiscus-Flower Tacos at Comal
No. 44: The Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon
No. 43: Italian combo #2 at Carbone's
No. 42: Huevos Rancheros at Las Potrancas
No. 41: The Roti Taco at Mister Tuna
No. 40: Mile High Nachos at Racines
No. 39: Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster
No. 38: Toomkha Soup at US Thai Cafe
No. 37: Smoked Lamb Shank at Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que
No. 36: Banh Mi Tacos at Vital Root
No. 35: Barbecue Sandwiches at Globe Hall
Related Location
10111 Inverness Main St.
Englewood, Colorado 80112
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!