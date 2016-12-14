100 Favorite Dishes: Ebelskivers at Three Little Griddles

EXPAND Lemon curd filled ebelskivers at Three Little Griddles in Englewood. Linnea Covington

No. 34: Ebelskivers at Three Little Griddles

Chances are you have never heard of an ebelskiver (or æbleskiver) before, unless you are from the Midwest or Denmark. These happy little puffs of dough are a Danish creation — essentially pancake spheres — about the size of golf balls — filled with sweet goodness. They were new to me, too, until the joyful day I landed at Englewood's Three Little Griddles (10111 Inverness Main Street) for a brunch with my grandma, partner and toddler. Everyone at the table agreed: Ebelskivers for the win.

While these delicacies look like doughnut holes, they aren't deep fried or nearly as sweet. To make them, a cook needs a special ebelskiver pan, which looks like a combination cast-iron skillet and deviled-egg tray. At the family-run Three Little Griddles, chef Kelly Garman stuffs these babies with housemade lemon curd or fudge. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, try one of the seasonal-special ebelskivers. Most recently this included a gingerbread filling with frosting on top, but during Thanksgiving pumpkin pie was the filling of choice and in the past Garman has whipped out these pastries with mango, orange and peach, as well as a savory option involving bacon, cheddar and a maple glaze.

But how did the family even think to put this unique dish on the menu? Turns out the Garman matron, Francine, bought an ebelskiver pan for her husband about ten years ago. They were so smitten with the device that the couple decided to add ebelskivers to the menu when the first Three Little Griddles opened in Aurora (at 6040 South Gun Club Road). Now the second shop offers them too, available as either a set of four or seven, for $3 and $5 respectively.

The traditional ebelskiver in Denmark is served during Christmastime, often with a steaming cup of boozy glogg or mulled wine. The only hot beverages you'll find at Three Little Griddles are coffee and tea, but the up side is that these ebelskivers aren't just for the holidays — you can order them any day of the year.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

