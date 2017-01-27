100 Favorite Dishes: Eggs Benedict Pizza at Public School 303

EXPAND This is beer-friendly food. Mark Antonation

No. 24: Fish and Chips at Public School 303

There was a time when finding good fish and chips in Denver was a difficult proposition; fortunately, fry-cooks got their act together, and now it's possible to get a decent slab of battered seafood at any number of destinations. Even so, the delicate, steamy rectangles of cod at PS 303, which opened at 16th and Wewatta streets in October, stand out above most of the bar-food competition.

A thin but crunchy coating of beer batter enshrouds an impossibly light, almost ethereal piece of pure white fish, which flakes apart at the merest glance. Fortunately, there's more than one piece on the plate, because the first one will vanish before you even realize you've taken a bite. Add a little tangy remoulade (you can just call it tartar sauce) to anchor the fish before it floats away. And don't forget about the fries, cooked with equal expertise so that every piece remains crunchy, even after a good dousing with malt vinegar or the sriracha ketchup that comes on the plate.

PS 303 feels like it was designed for drinkers, with plenty of quality beers and cocktails to pair well with a simple but surprisingly fun menu (if fish isn't your thing, don't miss the eggs Benedict pizza). Get a pint of something hoppy with your fish and chips for the perfect English experience.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

