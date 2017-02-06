100 Favorite Dishes: Empanadas at Lazo Empanadas

EXPAND Each empanada holds a surprise at Lazo. Mark Antonation

No. 22: Empanadas at Lazo Empanadas

Lazo Empanadas is the more streamlined offshoot of Boulder's Rincon Argentino. The bright but bare-bones shop in the Ballpark neighborhood (which was once the cafe side of Buenos Aires Pizzeria) sells nothing but the South American pastries and a few packaged foods, like jars of chimichurri and bags of yerba mate tea, without the sandwiches, salads and tartas of the original. And while the shapes of Lazo's empanadas are a little more uniform and the crimped edges less hand-formed than those at Rincon, the savory fillings and flaky crust are every bit as Argentinian as the original.

There are fourteen fillings to choose from in two sizes: regular or appetizer (although the appetizer size has fewer choices of filling). At $3.50 each for the regular size, a set of three for $10 makes for a satisfying lunch while saving you fifty cents.

You can devote valuable brain cells to memorizing the patterns of the crimped edges (each pattern corresponds to a different filling), or you can just let the first bite of each be a little surprise. (Hint: the baker on duty will arrange your order in numerical order from left to right in case you need to keep track.) Sauces are an extra fifty cents, but this is no time to be a penny pincher; spring for a ramekin of garlicky chimichurri, spicy red sauce or tangy green sauce made with cilantro and avocado.

If you're new to Argentine-style empanadas, don't expect much similarity to the Mexican equivalent. The spices are milder (even in the chicken, steak and ground beef options labeled "spicy") and most of the ingredients are grounded in European tradition. The chorizo, cheese and egg empanada is the closest you'll find to New World flavors. Mix up your order with a threesome of traditional steak, comforting ham and cheese, or Italian-style caprese to experience Lazo like you're a Buenos Aires native.

