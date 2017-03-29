menu

100 Favorite Dishes: Falafel Flatbread at Mercantile Dining & Provision

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 5:15 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
Mercantile's falafel flatbread disguises hummus as falafel.EXPAND
Mercantile's falafel flatbread disguises hummus as falafel.
Mark Antonation
No. 3: Falafel Flatbread at Mercantile Dining & Provision
By night, Mercantile feels grand and sophisticated; the high ceilings, light colors and well-appointed dining room feel almost like a stage set. But by day, the market, cafe and eatery draws on the bustling energy of Union Station, making lunch seem a part of a bigger world, where train stations in cities like London, Paris and New York offer a brief respite for international travelers and urban commuters.

Those who have dined at Alex Seidel and Matt Vawter's farm-to-table restaurant know the heights to which the cuisine can soar, so imagine the same culinary team making you a simple lunch. The falafel flatbread contains all the elements of good Middle Eastern street food, only given the distinct Mercantile treatment. Instead of a standard falafel, the fluffy house-baked flatbread is stuffed with fried balls of chickpea hummus, so they're impossibly soft and light while still packing earthy flavor. A mixture of roasted and marinated vegetables (along with a pickle dish on the side that you can add to your wrap or eat separately) adds color and crunch, but the real magic comes in a tzatziki-style sauce. Creamy, tangy dollops of the lightly herbed sauce are made with Fruition Farms sheepskyr, an Icelandic-style yogurt made with sheep's milk from Seidel's Larkspur farm. The result is a giddy combination of flavors and textures worthy of the best street food — all under the roof of Denver's transportation hub.

Hungry for more? Check out our slideshows of a year's worth of 100 Favorite Dishes, starting at the beginning with 100-75. All of the dishes in our countdown are linked below, with only a few more to go.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC.

