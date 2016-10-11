100 Favorite Dishes: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods

EXPAND The Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods in Boulder. Linnea Covington

No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods

On an intricate brunch menu full of all sorts of breakfast delicacies, the basic eggs, bacon and toast are often overlooked. Don't let this happen if you're dining at that new Boulder hot spot, River and Woods. The Gold Miner's Breakfast is a hefty plate laden with the usual suspects — but they're unusually good.

To start with, chef and partner Daniel Asher doesn't use regular chicken eggs: He goes for duck eggs from Wisdom Farm, and scrambles them with fresh herbs. The result is a fresh-tasting, rich and filling protein perfect for eating alone or with any of the other items gracing the dish. Thick-cut Tender Belly bacon, for example, the smoke and melting fat reminding you what bacon can and should taste like. Asher has also nailed roasted potatoes, a satisfying starch that's creamy on the inside and wonderfully crispy and salty on the outside. Owner Josh Dinar says that the restaurant has experimented with many kinds of spuds, and on a recent visit we found they were using red potatoes from Albert Bartlett — a winning tater. Then there's grain-filled toast made from a Grateful Bread loaf; it's lovely on its own, even better with a side of local peach-jalapeno jam and marscapone. Swirl the two together on each slice, and then get ready to order another round of bread just so you can finish every last tidbit of the sweet, spicy and creamy concoction.

Pair your Gold Miner's Breakfast with a cup of strong Boulder Organic Coffee or the Macho Gazpacho, a version of the Bloody Mary that utilizes the restaurant's barbato tomato gazpacho. While the weather still holds, you should enjoy this feast at one of the rustic wooden tables outside, among the trees and in the fresh Boulder air — which, as it turns out, is as revitalizing an element of brunch as the breakfast itself.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta

No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service

No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats

