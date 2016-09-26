100 Favorite Dishes: Griddle-Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

EXPAND The bullfrog dry pot at Yum Yum Spice is the star of this restaurant's collection. Laura Shunk

No. 58: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

Skip the sizable menu of pedestrian Chinese-American offerings at Yum Yum Spice and head straight for what makes this DU strip mall joint special: a collection of dry-pot hot pots, listed as "griddle cooked foods," which will give you a glimpse of what you'd actually find on offer in China.

Choose from a variety of proteins to anchor your pot; gizzards, duck heads and pork intestine get the same billing here as beef and shrimp. No matter what you choose, it'll be served still-sizzling in a massive wok, tossed with cauliflower, celery, bean sprouts and lotus root and inundated with both hot chiles and Sichuan peppercorns. Choose your heat level accordingly; asking the kitchen to dial it up to full force guarantees you'll not only sweat, but you'll also feel the effects of those peppercorns, which leave a mild Novocaine-like numbness on your lips and tongue — a sensation that's addicting after you get used to it.

Of all the pots here, one stands out from the rest, and that's the bullfrog — the amphibian eats like a hybrid of chicken and white fish, and its delicate texture soaks up more chile than the tougher meats. It's also the ingredient of choice for dry pots on one of Beijing's most famous food streets. You could spend hours on a plane to search out the real thing — or you could just head to South University Boulevard.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 61-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 59: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

