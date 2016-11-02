100 Favorite Dishes: Hibiscus-Flower Tacos at Comal
|
Tacos on the patio at Comal.
Mark Antonation
No. 45: Hisbiscus-Flower Tacos at Comal
Comal opened last month in the TAXI development in RiNo, with the dual missions of serving home-style Mexican cooking while giving Globeville and Elyria-Swansea residents career-oriented job training. The restaurant calls itself a heritage-food incubator, which means that menus shift regularly but always include recipes handed down from generation to generation. The lunch roster is kept short, with only a few selections each day, but you can always expect something tasty and from the heart.
Those selections include meatless offerings like these hibiscus-flower tacos, which come with refried beans and rice; add a cup of soup and the whole meal rings in at $10. Hibiscus flowers, called jamaica in Spanish, come in the form of dried petals typically used to make ruby-red agua fresca — which Comal also sells. But slow-cooked with chiles, onions and garlic, the flowers achieve a meaty texture and add a tangy flavor to the mix, which comes swaddled in housemade corn tortillas. The tacos are advertised as vegan, but if you eat dairy, a little crema and queso fresco make an excellent topper. Fresh salsa, a squeeze of lime and a few sprigs of cilantro add lively herbal notes and acidity.
Comal is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Despite the popularity of the RiNo district, the TAXI development still feels secluded and hidden, and a leisurely lunch at Comal is an escape from the bustle of city.
