100 Favorite Dishes: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

Before delving into this delectable dish, it should first be noted that the Dozens Restaurant in Aurora is not exactly the same as the other Dozens downtown. In fact, it's been its own entity for 22 years, when Chris Miley bought that location and made it his own. And while the name and sign look the same, Miley revamped the menu to reflect homestyle recipes from his mother. This includes the whimsical sounding item, How the West Was Won, or simply put: biscuits and gravy.
This is not the average diner's biscuits and gravy. To start with, Miley's version features a homemade biscuit — a dense, slightly flaky and very moist affair. Next comes the gravy, which incorporates a whole lot of secret herbs mixed in with the thick, sausage-studded substance. A gravy that, if one desired, could be eaten as a hearty stew or used to revive weak and hungry brunchers as they grip steaming cups of damn good coffee. You will want an extra side to make sure each morsel of biscuit is covered and the hash browns laced with wayward dollops.
It wasn't always like this, though. When Miley took over Dozens, the gravy came from a mix. But that all changed one fateful day when, while walking through the restaurant, he overheard patrons discussing the food. "The comment was, 'You know this would be good if it had lumps in it just like mom used to make,'" he recalls. "Right after that we quit the mix and made if from scratch." The lumps, he adds, are a must when creating the home-style version. The result: a tangy, herbaceous and fulfilling gravy that has a won a place in this biscuits-and-gravy-loving heart.
Related Location
2180 S. Havana St.
Aurora, CO 80014
