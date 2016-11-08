100 Favorite Dishes: Huevos Rancheros at Las Potrancas
|
The huevos rancheros at Las Potrancas are what you think of when you think of the perfect version of this dish.
Laura Shunk
No. 42: Huevos rancheros at Las Potrancas
Testament to the strength of the cooking at Las Potrancas is the fact that the restaurant has grown rather quickly: after winning fans with a tiny shop on Wadsworth, it usurped a space near 64th and Simms (11651 West 64th Avenue) that's been home to a number of Mexican restaurants over the years, and it immediately brought fresh life to the strip mall.
The kitchen turns out a hefty list of Mexican specialties that runs the gamut from menudo to mole, from carne adobada to the Mexican hamburger, a Colorado invention and specialty. But if you look carefully, you'll notice that most of the dishes here are topped with green chile, and for good reason: The kitchen aces this item. This version is relatively light compared with other Colorado examples, although it still packs the required punch — it's imbued with addictive tingly heat and thickened with pork, which also provides a nice savory note. No matter how much smothers your entree, you're going to want more as a chaser.
We recommend tasting that chile via huevos rancheros; the classic combination of yolky eggs and corn tortillas doesn't break with tradition here, but it's compiled exactingly and sided with silky refried beans swirled with melted cheddar and a little tomato-and-garlic-soaked rice. These huevos are what you imagine when you imagine your perfect version of this dish, which is why we guarantee you'll crave it consistently after you've had it once.
Best of all? Las Potrancas serves breakfast all day, so you don't even have to be a morning person to partake.
Related Locations
6610 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003-3946
11651 W. 64th Ave.
Arvada, Colorado 80004
laspotrancasmexicanrestaurant.com
