100 Favorite Dishes: Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon
|
There's a hidden surprise in the Juicy Lucy burger at Midwestern Saloon.
Linnea Covington
No. 44: The Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon
With plenty of imported foods and international cuisines coming to Denver, you may wonder why someone would open a restaurant dedicated to Midwestern fare. But that's what's happening at the aptly named Midwestern Saloon in Berkeley, and if you need a reason to sample their offerings, we have two words for you: Juicy Lucy.
This indulgent burger is a staple in the Midwest and here consists of a mouthwatering Aspen Ridge beef patty stuffed with melting cheese. That's right, as soon as you take a bite, a gooey, umami-rich blend of American and cheddar cheeses pours out, making what we know as a classic cheeseburger seem like a boring alternative. Not only that, but the Saloon's version is topped with brown-butter garlic aioli and comes pressed between halves of a toasted brioche bun. The crowning touch comes in the form of a pickled jalapeño speared right on top. Get yours with a side of fries, or really get into the Midwestern spirit by ordering the golden-brown tater tots — the superior choice, for sure.
|
The Juicy Lucy burger is filled with yummy melted cheese
Linnea Covington
The Juicy Lucy isn't easy to find in Denver, but thanks to Andrea and Dan DeShano, who opened this laid-back joint in March, anyone can now try one. When the couple started their restaurant and bar, they wanted to bring a taste of home with them, from the food to the sports to the overall vibe. Dan hails from Michigan and Andrea comes from Minnesota, the home of the original Juicy Lucy burger. In fact, two Minneapolis joints have taken the credit for creating this dish: Matt's Bar and the 5-8 Club. While the latter doesn't have a story behind its burger, Matt's Bar claims it created the burger with the cheesy surprise in the 1950s and sells it under the oddly spelled Jucy Lucy name. The Midwestern Saloon gets the spelling right, along with the burger, which is just as good as any you'll find in Minnesota.
Related Location
3961 Tennyson St.
Denver, Colorado 80212
www.facebook.com/Midwesternsaloon
