100 Favorite Dishes: Jungle Curry at Aung's Bangkok Cafe

EXPAND The brothy jungle curry at Aung's Bangkok Cafe is packed with heat and flavor. Mark Antonation

No. 45: Jungle Curry at Aung's Bangkok Cafe

Chef Aung Kyaw is Burmese by birth but learned to cook Thai cuisine from a restaurant chef while living in Thailand as a refugee from his home country. And what a teacher that chef must have been — or what a good student Kyaw was — because the food at Aung's Bangkok Cafe is deep and complex in flavor, with the freshness of ingredients evident in each vivid bite. Kyaw, who was the opening chef at U.S. Thai in Edgewater, and his wife, Mu Mu, deliver Thai cooking as good as any in town.

That includes a jungle curry alive with a trio of galangal, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf pounded fine so that the broth is pulpy like fresh-squeezed orange juice. A distinct note of Thai fish sauce adds pizzazz over wedges of eggplant and zucchini that sop up the curry like a sponge. Onion, carrot and green beans give plenty of crunch to the dish that is best ordered with pork, although chicken, shrimp and tofu are also tasty options.

Oh, and then there's the Thai chile that brings out a little sweat above and beyond the piping hot curry itself. Kyaw doesn't joke around with spice, so if you're not ready for a wild ride, order at least one step down on the standard scale that most Thai restaurants employ. But don't be afraid; more than anything,the jungle curry is balanced and beautiful, and the chiles help open up the palate for the melange of other spices. If things get a little dangerous, just order another round of Singha beers.

