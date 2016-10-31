100 Favorite Dishes: Jungle Curry at Aung's Bangkok Cafe
|
The brothy jungle curry at Aung's Bangkok Cafe is packed with heat and flavor.
Mark Antonation
No. 45: Jungle Curry at Aung's Bangkok Cafe
Chef Aung Kyaw is Burmese by birth but learned to cook Thai cuisine from a restaurant chef while living in Thailand as a refugee from his home country. And what a teacher that chef must have been — or what a good student Kyaw was — because the food at Aung's Bangkok Cafe is deep and complex in flavor, with the freshness of ingredients evident in each vivid bite. Kyaw, who was the opening chef at U.S. Thai in Edgewater, and his wife, Mu Mu, deliver Thai cooking as good as any in town.
That includes a jungle curry alive with a trio of galangal, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf pounded fine so that the broth is pulpy like fresh-squeezed orange juice. A distinct note of Thai fish sauce adds pizzazz over wedges of eggplant and zucchini that sop up the curry like a sponge. Onion, carrot and green beans give plenty of crunch to the dish that is best ordered with pork, although chicken, shrimp and tofu are also tasty options.
Oh, and then there's the Thai chile that brings out a little sweat above and beyond the piping hot curry itself. Kyaw doesn't joke around with spice, so if you're not ready for a wild ride, order at least one step down on the standard scale that most Thai restaurants employ. But don't be afraid; more than anything,the jungle curry is balanced and beautiful, and the chiles help open up the palate for the melange of other spices. If things get a little dangerous, just order another round of Singha beers.
Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.
No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop
No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House
No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider
No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas
No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand
No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus
No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ
No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli
No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama
No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn
No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres
No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria
No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery
No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi
No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ
No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room
No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung
No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria
No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen
No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen
No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado
No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back
No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger
No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough
No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6
No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire
No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery
No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens
No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen
No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma
No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery
No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery
No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill
No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola
No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer
No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies
No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key
No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant
No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino
No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout
No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's
No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma
No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice
No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class
No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto
No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta
No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service
No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats
No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods
No. 50: Bison Pastrami at To The Wind Bistro
No. 49: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at Bronze Empire
No. 48: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina
No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery
No. 46: Smoked Brisket Stroganoff Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Location
1225 E. Hampden Ave.
Englewood, Colorado 80331
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!