100 Favorite Dishes: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

EXPAND Bar Fausto's lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta is one of the most indulgent dishes in Denver Laura Shunk

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

There's not exactly a tricked-out kitchen at RiNo cocktail haunt Bar Fausto (which made our list of the ten best cocktail bars in town); this venue from neighborhood veterans Jonathan Power and Koan Goedman offers a menu of bites simple enough that every dish can be prepared behind the bar. But from that restriction comes immense creative opportunity for chef Nick Mozealous and his culinary team — and the crew is not turning out ordinary bar snacks.

Cast your eyes upon the bruschetta section of the list and you'll see that Fausto is serving what may be the most indulgent bite in all of Denver right now: the lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta. A thick slab of crispy toast acts as vehicle for a shmear of tart crème fraîche and a mountain of silken scrambled eggs, through which swim plump morsels of sweet lobster claw. A dusting of chives adds levity and verdant bite, while a generous spoonful of caviar lends crunch and brine. It's like a one-dish incarnation of a luxury vacation brunch, but without the boat shoes, affluent assholes or price tag.

Speaking of price tag, these might be ingredients normally reserved for expense-account dinners and the top 1 percent, but at Bar Fausto, you needn't be a member of the highest tax bracket to enjoy them: The market price on this bruschetta on the day we stopped through was a reasonable $16.

That should leave enough in the kitty to explore Bar Fausto's formidable cocktail menu. We recommend starting with a crisp gin and housemade tonic.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

