100 Favorite Dishes: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto
|
Bar Fausto's lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta is one of the most indulgent dishes in Denver
Laura Shunk
No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto
There's not exactly a tricked-out kitchen at RiNo cocktail haunt Bar Fausto (which made our list of the ten best cocktail bars in town); this venue from neighborhood veterans Jonathan Power and Koan Goedman offers a menu of bites simple enough that every dish can be prepared behind the bar. But from that restriction comes immense creative opportunity for chef Nick Mozealous and his culinary team — and the crew is not turning out ordinary bar snacks.
Cast your eyes upon the bruschetta section of the list and you'll see that Fausto is serving what may be the most indulgent bite in all of Denver right now: the lobster, egg and caviar bruschetta. A thick slab of crispy toast acts as vehicle for a shmear of tart crème fraîche and a mountain of silken scrambled eggs, through which swim plump morsels of sweet lobster claw. A dusting of chives adds levity and verdant bite, while a generous spoonful of caviar lends crunch and brine. It's like a one-dish incarnation of a luxury vacation brunch, but without the boat shoes, affluent assholes or price tag.
Speaking of price tag, these might be ingredients normally reserved for expense-account dinners and the top 1 percent, but at Bar Fausto, you needn't be a member of the highest tax bracket to enjoy them: The market price on this bruschetta on the day we stopped through was a reasonable $16.
That should leave enough in the kitty to explore Bar Fausto's formidable cocktail menu. We recommend starting with a crisp gin and housemade tonic.
Related Location
3126 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
