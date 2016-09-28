100 Favorite Dishes: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

EXPAND A side of mac and cheese at Work & Class. Linnea Covington

No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

Upon first bite, there was something about chef Dana Rodriguez's addictive macaroni and cheese that just tasted different, in a good way. Turns out it's more than one thing that makes this lauded chef's pale yellow-orange version stand out, and six-year-aged Wisconsin cheddar is just the start. With the addition of this cheese, the dish gets a deep, sharp flavor that lingers on your palate, lightly tingling the senses and daring you to take another bite. Trust us, you will want to — until the whole adorable cast iron pan is empty.

On that note, it's not hard to finish an order of the Work & Class's macaroni and cheese. For one, it's a side dish, so you aren't served a heaping bowl of the stuff (though you'll wish that would have happened). Two: Rodriguez forgoes the usual dense béchamel base and has created a lighter version with butter, onion, fresh thyme, cream and Parmesan. This savory sauce helps give the macaroni and cheese a deep flavor, but without the heaviness often associated with the beloved comfort food.

Because the sauce is pale and the cheese more white than orange, the chef says, "It's very light in color, but the flavor is amazing." That means you won't see a traditional bright-orange macaroni and cheese here, which in this case is most definitely a boon. Each item comes made-to-order and broiled under the salamander, a trick to give the added breadcrumbs an extra crunch. As a bonus, Rodriguez also spruces up this classic with roasted poblanos, chipotle peppers or smoked tomato, as the whim hits her. Consider pairing your macaroni and cheese with the hearty yet refreshing Massive Attack salad, coriander-roasted Colorado lamb, and/or some tasty meatballs. Either way, this item proves an A-list side on a menu already ripe with winners.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

