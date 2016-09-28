100 Favorite Dishes: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class
|
A side of mac and cheese at Work & Class.
Linnea Covington
No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class
Upon first bite, there was something about chef Dana Rodriguez's addictive macaroni and cheese that just tasted different, in a good way. Turns out it's more than one thing that makes this lauded chef's pale yellow-orange version stand out, and six-year-aged Wisconsin cheddar is just the start. With the addition of this cheese, the dish gets a deep, sharp flavor that lingers on your palate, lightly tingling the senses and daring you to take another bite. Trust us, you will want to — until the whole adorable cast iron pan is empty.
On that note, it's not hard to finish an order of the Work & Class's macaroni and cheese. For one, it's a side dish, so you aren't served a heaping bowl of the stuff (though you'll wish that would have happened). Two: Rodriguez forgoes the usual dense béchamel base and has created a lighter version with butter, onion, fresh thyme, cream and Parmesan. This savory sauce helps give the macaroni and cheese a deep flavor, but without the heaviness often associated with the beloved comfort food.
Because the sauce is pale and the cheese more white than orange, the chef says, "It's very light in color, but the flavor is amazing." That means you won't see a traditional bright-orange macaroni and cheese here, which in this case is most definitely a boon. Each item comes made-to-order and broiled under the salamander, a trick to give the added breadcrumbs an extra crunch. As a bonus, Rodriguez also spruces up this classic with roasted poblanos, chipotle peppers or smoked tomato, as the whim hits her. Consider pairing your macaroni and cheese with the hearty yet refreshing Massive Attack salad, coriander-roasted Colorado lamb, and/or some tasty meatballs. Either way, this item proves an A-list side on a menu already ripe with winners.
Related Location
2500 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
