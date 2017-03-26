100 Favorite Dishes: Masa Dumplings at Arcana
|
Whether the masa dumplings are more evocative of tamales or gnocchi is likely dependent on your own personal food history.
Laura Shunk
No. 6: Masa Dumplings at Arcana
The inspiration for Arcana's masa dumplings, explains chef Kyle Mendenhall, comes partly from gnocchi, partly from tamales and partly from the fact that the kitchen can procure house-ground masa from neighboring restaurant T/ACO. Taste the dish, and that'll all make sense: The masa forms small gnocchi-shaped dumplings, which are nested with juicy braised pork and pooled with a sauce imbued with earthy ancho chile and guajillo before being topped with crispy Brussels sprouts leaves and cubes of zippy radish.
Taken together, the dish really does taste a bit like a tamale. It's also an apt example of what Arcana does best: Mendenhall's crew takes local ingredients and inspiration and combines them to turn out something that's simultaneously highly inventive and familiar enough to evoke your own food nostalgia — whether that's gnocchi or tamales here is dependent on your personal experience.
Related Location
909 Walnut St.
Boulder, Colorado 80203
