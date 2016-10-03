100 Favorite Dishes: Orecchiette at Coperta
|
Coperta's orecchiette matches broccoli rabe to peppery sausage.
Courtesy Coperta
No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta
When Paul and Aileen Reilly threw open the doors to Coperta two months ago, they revealed an inviting neighborhood joint with a menu brimming with tempting southern-Italian specialties. Here you can traipse through buffalo mozzarella, Roman-style fried artichokes and a generous platter of salumi, put down some cacio e pepe, and then move into some eggplant parmigiana before sealing your dinner with olive-oil gelato.
That meal would be a power move, but so, too, is more thoroughly exploring the restaurant's pasta section, which has quickly become Coperta's calling card. And there, guidance is helpful in navigating the ten stellar options. "People love the orecchiette," Coperta chef de cuisine Bob Blair told us when we asked for help. "And I can see why. It has a really interesting flavor."
That it does, thanks to the bitter herbaceous note imparted by tender stalks of broccoli rabe. Peppery crumbled sausage serves as an excellent counterweight, coating each ear-shaped noodle with porcine decadence. But the real stroke of genius here is the dusting of breadcrumbs, which lend a bit of satisfying crunch.
As nights get cooler, this is an ideal dish to consume at Coperta's welcoming bar, paired with a glass of fortifying red wine.
Related Location
400 E. 20th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80205
