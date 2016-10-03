100 Favorite Dishes: Orecchiette at Coperta

EXPAND Coperta's orecchiette matches broccoli rabe to peppery sausage. Courtesy Coperta

No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta

When Paul and Aileen Reilly threw open the doors to Coperta two months ago, they revealed an inviting neighborhood joint with a menu brimming with tempting southern-Italian specialties. Here you can traipse through buffalo mozzarella, Roman-style fried artichokes and a generous platter of salumi, put down some cacio e pepe, and then move into some eggplant parmigiana before sealing your dinner with olive-oil gelato.

That meal would be a power move, but so, too, is more thoroughly exploring the restaurant's pasta section, which has quickly become Coperta's calling card. And there, guidance is helpful in navigating the ten stellar options. "People love the orecchiette," Coperta chef de cuisine Bob Blair told us when we asked for help. "And I can see why. It has a really interesting flavor."

That it does, thanks to the bitter herbaceous note imparted by tender stalks of broccoli rabe. Peppery crumbled sausage serves as an excellent counterweight, coating each ear-shaped noodle with porcine decadence. But the real stroke of genius here is the dusting of breadcrumbs, which lend a bit of satisfying crunch.

As nights get cooler, this is an ideal dish to consume at Coperta's welcoming bar, paired with a glass of fortifying red wine.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

