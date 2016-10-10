100 Favorite Dishes: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats
|
Acai bowls deserve a place in your diet, if only because they're delicious.
Laura Shunk
No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats
Few foods have attained the kind of cult worship currently reserved for acai: The Brazilian fruit has been lauded for its antioxidant properties, making its way onto lists of ingredients that supposedly cure all kinds of ills. But while we practice healthy skepticism when it comes to claims about the berry's more miraculous properties, we're still proponents of working acai into your diet — if only because it's damn delicious.
No better place in Denver to do that than at ProsperOats, a storefront at 2550 15th Street in Lower Highland turning out breakfast bowls built on grains, greens or, yes, acai. An acai bowl begins with a dense, purple pack of the frozen ground-up berry, onto which you can pile ingredients of your choice. Acai is tart, so dried fruits and nuts are always solid choices, as are coconut, granola and a touch of honey to round out this fruit's natural acidity.
We don't trust ourselves enough to come up with a winning combo, so we make a beeline straight for the PB&B, which tops the bowl with creamy peanut butter, a sliced banana, a handful of sunflower seeds and a drizzle of agave. The agave and banana impart needed sweetness here, while peanut butter adds a nice salty note and a little creamy swirl. Against that, the best contribution of the sunflower seeds is the textured crunch.
Whether you believe in acai's magic or not, this bowl feels like a wholesome start to a morning: It's a nice boost if you're still donning your spandex from a tough workout, and it's a delicious way to compensate for bad decisions made the night before.
Related Location
2550 15th St.
Denver, Colorado 80211
