100 Favorite Dishes: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

These pot stickers at Zoe Ma Ma are even better than they look. Danielle Lirette

No. 59: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

Edwin Zoe knows that the best meal is the one mom makes; that's why he enlisted his own mom to create the dishes at his two Chinese restaurants. The potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma at Union Station or at the Boulder original, like everything else on the menu, are made by hand each day — just like Zoe remembers from his childhood. The dough is mixed and formed into perfect circles before being stuffed with what the restaurant says is a "top secret family recipe" of ground pork, shrimp and seasonings. Then they're pan-fried to a toasty brown, adding contrasting crunch to the pillowy texture.

Each dumpling is a labor of love, and that love can be tasted in the final product, lending an additional something to light notes of ginger, scallion and a touch of salty soy. All this brings out the juicy, meaty quality of the filling — equal parts homey pork and sophisticated shrimp. Dipped in a tangy sauce bobbing with bright herbs and garlic, or given a burst of heat from a housemade chile oil, a new romance is kindled with each perfect potsticker.

Hungry for more? All the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

