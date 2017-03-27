100 Favorite Dishes: Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab at Hop Alley

EXPAND The Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab served at Hop Alley. Adam Bove

No. 5: Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab at Hop Alley

Score a seat at Hop Alley and you'll notice a number of things about the Larimer Street Chinese eatery. First, no one seems to mind waiting. That's likely because everyone has an inkling (or proof from previous experience) that what lies ahead is well worth the time spent nursing a cocktail in the tight bar quarters. Next, every single thing tickling the senses is intoxicating: the fragrant aromas drifting from the open kitchen, the unapologetic volume of the music, the infectious energy of the staff, the moody lighting that makes everyone look and feel good. It all hits you quickly, and it's only the beginning of the visit.

You may also notice some common dishes ordered at nearly every table; one of them is the Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab. Prepared halved, battered and fried, the crabs are served hot, piled with lightly sautéed Anaheim and serrano chiles and garnished with scallions, pickled red onions and a charred lime. Accompanied by crisp Bibb lettuce leaves and a bowl of mayo spiked with lime juice and zest, this dish puts any previous memory of lettuce wraps to shame.

And there's a reason. Hop Alley chef/owner Tommy Lee has been eating a version of this dish, salt-and-pepper Dungeness crab, for 25 years while dining in Cantonese restaurants in the U.S and in Hong Kong. Now one of the top three sellers on the Hop Alley menu, according to Lee, this version is all about the seasoning and technique. "The key is to season the crab just enough so it's salty, but not too salty," says Lee, who wanted to take a lighter approach to the Cantonese staple by serving it as a lettuce wrap platter. In addition to a mix of white and Sichuan pepper, Lee also employs a special batter technique he developed at his other restaurant, Uncle, by using puréed tofu in place of buttermilk or egg to dredge the crab. The result is nothing short of fantastic.

