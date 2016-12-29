100 Favorite Dishes: Sesame Chicken From Red Dragon Chinese Restaurant

EXPAND Sesame chicken from Red Dragon. Linnea Covington

No. 30: Sesame Chicken from Red Dragon Chinese Restaurant

Yes, this is sesame chicken, that ubiquitous Chinese-restaurant standby that many people order but that often proves tepid and timid. Yet somehow the owners of Red Dragon (2456 South Colorado Boulevard) in south Denver have managed to add a little wonder to the dish — and frankly, they have made it the city's best version of this classic since opening in 1993.

The restaurant originally opened off of University Boulevard and Evans Avenue but moved to a new location on Colorado Boulevard a few years ago. Luckily Red Dragon took the recipe for sesame chicken along with the shop's name when it moved. This sesame chicken is exactly the same golden, sweet and slightly spicy dish I remember eating when I was kid. How the kitchen makes its version so much better than those at other inexpensive Chinese restaurants remains a mystery, as numerous calls to the shop proved fruitless in obtaining information.

Still, there's something about the thin, crackly coating surrounding each piece of thigh meat that makes Red Dragon's rendition stand out from the rest. That, and the fact that the cooks don't dump the nutty, somewhat sticky sauce all over the meal. Instead, the thick liquid is pooled under the chicken; that way it doesn't make the fried bits soggy and allows you to control how much of the sweet substance you want on each bite. A pile of fried snow-white bean-thread noodles helps add another layer to the crunch, and while that accoutrement don't do much for the flavor, it does provide a splash of texture and crispy fun. Eat this $10.95 house special in the restaurant or get it delivered; either way, be prepared to fall in love with sesame chicken again.

