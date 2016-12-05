100 Favorite Dishes: Smoked Lamb Shank at Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

EXPAND Roaming Buffalo's lamb shank is back. Mark Antonation

No. 37: Smoked Lamb Shank at Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

Coy and Rachael Webb have been putting a little Colorado into traditional smokehouse barbecue since they opened Roaming Buffalo in early 2015. That means lamb and bison — as well as the occasional elk-sausage special — in addition to the more typical pork, beef and chicken. When the shop on South Downing Street first debuted, lamb shank was a headliner on the menu, but customers were a bit perplexed by the bone-in cut, so the Webbs switched to shredded lamb shoulder instead.

But now the lamb shank is back — and Roaming Buffalo's faithful fans are delighted. The reappearance of the Flintstone-esque cut could soon draw a whole new set of customers. Last week, the Travel Channel sent a camera crew in to the tiny barbecue joint just in time for the reappearance of the shank, so television audiences will soon see smiling guests digging into the impressive lamb with its coffee-hued bark and handy bone handle. (The exact air date and the name of the show have yet to be announced.)

"It's like a pound of meat on a stick," says Coy Webb, who adds that he plans to keep the shank around for a while to give new customers a chance to discover its merits.

While the daunting chunk of meat may intimidate newcomers, the lamb's mild flavor and rich smokiness make it a habit worth forming. And although the beast is served with a steak knife, a fork is all you'll need to pull the lamb from the bone. Try it with a baked sweet potato enriched with a dollop of pecan butter for a warming — and filling — lunch during the holiday season. (Roaming Buffalo is often sold out by dinnertime.)

