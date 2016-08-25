100 Favorite Dishes: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

A savory nest of spaghetti alla carbonara at Spatola. Linnea Covington

No 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

In a city ripe with takes on spaghetti alla carbonara, it's refreshing to find a simple execution of the classic Italian dish at the newly opened Spatola in Highland. After all, what's not to like about a plate of beautiful pasta intertwined with tangy parmesan cheese, crispy pancetta and spicy bits of fresh-cracked black pepper? The short answer is nothing, save the future cravings that you'll surely experience after polishing off a plate of the stuff.

Given owner and chef Francesco Spatola's Italian roots, it's not surprising that he has pulled off such a prime example of this classic Roman-style menu item. In fact, Spatola is a first-generation Italian, and all of the recipes he uses at his casual eatery come from recipes that have been passed down for generations in his family.

One of the tricks to get spaghetti alla carbonara nice and creamy is to utilize raw egg yolk while the pasta is still hot. This technique allows the egg to cook into a sort of creamy sauce that coats the noodles and adds a rich depth enhanced by the salty and savory bits of pork belly. It's exactly what you want out of comfort food while enjoying all elements of a decadent Italian breakfast. And for someone who feels that the first meal of the day should actually be later in the day, this pile of pasta proves to be the perfect brunch item.

Alas, Spatola doesn't offer that hipster weekend meal yet, but you can order the spaghetti alla carbonara for lunch ($11) or dinner ($15). Enjoy it al fresco on the restaurant's tucked-away patio while the weather remains nice, or inside the quaint space, where you can get a glimpse of the open kitchen. Add glass of sangiovese and an order of arancini (fried risotto balls with cheese) and call it a complete Italian meal in the heart of Denver.

