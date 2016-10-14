100 Favorite Dishes: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at the Bronze Empire
|
The Bronze Empire's hot pot set-up
Laura Shunk
No. 49: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at the Bronze Empire
Those of you lamenting the dearth of real Chinese food in Denver — as well as anyone who's curious about what real Chinese food actually tastes like — should hurry to the Bronze Empire, the restaurant that Tian Xia and Jing Wang, a pair of DU students who moved to Denver from Beijing, opened this year on South Colorado Boulevard. Hot pot is what Xia missed most about his homeland, and now he's graciously sharing a taste of it with his adopted home town.
The Bronze Empire offers hot pot a la Hai Di Lao, a chain that revolutionized the hot-pot world in the Middle Kingdom. So the first thing you'll do when ordering is pick a soup, selecting a flavor profile and a broth. While it's a fun exercise to taste the mushroom or tomato broths, which Xia says are increasingly popular in China, you should head straight for the spicy soup and get it made with beef broth.
This particular style mimics classic Sichuan-style hot pot, made there with racy red chiles, mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns and beef tallow, which gives the broth a voluptuous mouthfeel and deep flavor. Xia's team has ditched the peppercorns (at least for now, much to our disappointment), but he's spiked the broth with habanero and serrano chiles, layering in enough heat (if you ask for it) to make you sweat. And the kitchen renders its own tallow, making this broth rib-sticking and an excellent rendition, peppercorns or no.
Now that you've got the soup worked out, order the meats and veggies you'd like to add once your individual pot arrives and the broth starts bubbling in front of you. We'd recommend lamb and ribeye, tofu skin, mushrooms and plenty of greens. And to further whet your appetite, watch Xia's tutorial about how to eat hot pot.
