100 Favorite Dishes: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

EXPAND Pass Key on the Go at the Colorado State Fair. Westword

Half a Super Pass Key Special. Westword

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

The Colorado State Fair is back in Pueblo, which means you do not want to pass up one of the first vendors you see as you enter the fairgrounds: Pass Key on the Go. For more than fifty years, the Pagano family has been serving classic red-sauce Italian fare at the Pass Key 50 West Restaurant in Pueblo, and for almost as long family members have been bringing their mobile kitchen to the fair, where they sell thousands of Pass Key Specials.

Related Stories Jim Cook's Museum Preserves the Past at the Colorado State Fair

And special this sandwich is: A big patty of spicy, homemade Italian sausage lands on a mini-loaf of Italian bread, grilled on the flat top to a golden brown, then is topped with lettuce, mustard and mild peppers (adding cheese makes the sandwich a Super, and also glues the ingredients together nicely).

At the fair, the Pass Key Special comes wrapped in paper — with a heaping side of down-home ambience. But if you want that added flavor, you'll have to hurry down south: The Colorado State Fair ends on Labor Day. Fortunately, Pass Key 50 West is open year-round, Monday through Saturday.

Hungry for more? All the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

