100 Favorite Dishes: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key
|
Pass Key on the Go at the Colorado State Fair.
Westword
No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key
The Colorado State Fair is back in Pueblo, which means you do not want to pass up one of the first vendors you see as you enter the fairgrounds: Pass Key on the Go. For more than fifty years, the Pagano family has been serving classic red-sauce Italian fare at the Pass Key 50 West Restaurant in Pueblo, and for almost as long family members have been bringing their mobile kitchen to the fair, where they sell thousands of Pass Key Specials.
And special this sandwich is: A big patty of spicy, homemade Italian sausage lands on a mini-loaf of Italian bread, grilled on the flat top to a golden brown, then is topped with lettuce, mustard and mild peppers (adding cheese makes the sandwich a Super, and also glues the ingredients together nicely).
At the fair, the Pass Key Special comes wrapped in paper — with a heaping side of down-home ambience. But if you want that added flavor, you'll have to hurry down south: The Colorado State Fair ends on Labor Day. Fortunately, Pass Key 50 West is open year-round, Monday through Saturday.
Hungry for more? All the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.
