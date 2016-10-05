100 Favorite Dishes: The Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service

EXPAND The loaded cheese steak at Steuben's Food Service. Linnea Covington

No. 53: The Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service and Steuben's Arvada

Although a Philadelphia native might scoff at any incarnation of the classic cheese steak made outside the City of Brotherly Love, any homesick wanderer will be happy with the almost-true-to-form version Steuben's is frying up. After all, to make this delectable sandwich, Steuben's starts with a long, hearth-baked roll from Amoroso's in Philly, shipped in frozen straight from the bakery. Not that freezing affects the final sandwich — the bread tastes fresh and chewy, just as it does in its home town.

Keep in mind that you're ordering a little piece of American food history; the original cheese steak was created in 1930 by Pat Olivieri in Philadelphia. While many ways of whipping up this sandwich have prevailed throughout the decades, it's widely agreed upon that the dish needs thinly sliced beef and melted cheese, a combination at which Steuben's excels.

The kitchen fills those Amaroso's rolls with piping-hot chip steak, a thinly sliced and pressed beef product that they chop up and coat with cheese. While a traditional cheese steak often gets made with Cheese Whiz or American cheese or provolone, Steuben's sub gets an upgrade in the form of a four-cheese béchamel sauce. This gives the sandwich a gooey, melty texture that melds perfectly with the tender pieces of beef.

Get your dish loaded with griddled onions, peppers and/or mushrooms, and marvel at the way it all blends together into a soft sandwich of comfort-food dreams. The staff won't blink an eye if you want to enhance your cheese steak even more with a dose of green chilies, bacon, jalapeños, or whatever else your heart may desire (as long as it's on Steuben's list of extras, that is). The beast of a sandwich comes with a side of slightly spicy giardiniera, an Italian-American relish that blends vegetables and peppers in oil and works wonderfully when spooned on top of meat-and-cheese mixture.

