100 Favorite Dishes: The Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster

EXPAND Old Major becomes the Royal Rooster at lunchtime, serving irresistible chicken sandwiches. Linnea Covington

No. 39: The Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster

Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., chef Justin Brunson puts aside his porky paradise at Old Major and gives guests the bird. And, oh, what a tasty bird it is. Breaded and fried Redbird chicken thighs are the star of the limited menu; Brunson uses them to make four scrumptious sandwiches for his weekday concept, Royal Rooster.

The first on the list is the Classic Rooster, a simple setup of housemade dill pickles, mayonnaise, a crisp leaf of lettuce and a perfectly squishy bun that doesn't do much to cover the massive hunk of bird. You won't mind, though, because that bun is really only there to help you handle the buttery, flaky slab of fried meat nestled between the two halves. Other options for this chicken sandwich include the Spicy, with sriracha mayo; the French, with house ham, Swiss and thyme; and the Korean, which comes with kimchi and Kewpie mayonnaise. All come on the same bun, and all feature the same fried chicken.

Brunson started Royal Rooster almost a year ago, and since then he has opened up the entire Old Major space to guests and expanded the menu to include salads, a hamburger, fried pickles and grilled chicken breasts for those who don't want fried thighs. Guests can also pair lunch with one of the whimsical daytime cocktails like the Cluck Yeah, a bourbon, Scotch and ginger drink, or the Royal Rooster Spritz, which has Aperol, Prosecco and orange. So next time you have a hankering for a fried-chicken sandwich for lunch in the middle of the week, head to this LoHi eatery, grab a sunny spot and get ready to indulge in one of the ultimate comfort foods.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop

No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House

No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider

No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas

No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand

No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus

No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ

No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli

No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama

No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn

No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres

No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria

No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery

No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi

No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ

No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room

No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung

No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria

No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen

No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen

No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado

No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back

No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger

No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough

No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6

No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire

No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery

No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens

No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen

No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma

No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery

No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery

No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill

No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola

No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer

No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies

No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key

No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant

No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout

No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's

No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma

No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice

No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class

No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto

No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta

No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service

No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats

No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods

No. 50: Bison Pastrami at To The Wind Bistro

No. 49: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at Bronze Empire

No. 48: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina

No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery

No. 46: Smoked Brisket Stroganoff Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table

No. 45: Hisbiscus-Flower Tacos at Comal

No. 44: The Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon

No. 43: Italian combo #2 at Carbone's

No. 42: Huevos Rancheros at Las Potrancas

No. 41: The Roti Taco at Mister Tuna

No. 40: Mile High Nachos at Racines

