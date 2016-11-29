100 Favorite Dishes: Toomkha at US Thai Cafe
|
Toomkha Thai soup at US Thai is perfect for a cold day.
Linnea Covington
No. 38: Toomkha Soup at US Thai Cafe
The first time I tried the toomkha (often spelled tom kha) soup from US Thai, it was in a plastic pint container and part of a much larger order that consisted of way-too-spicy pad see ew and massaman curry. While the heat of the noodle dishes claimed all the oohs and aahs of that dinner, it was the soup that really stuck with me.
Zoom forward to now, where on a cold November day I revisited the dish while seated at a dingy table inside the small and bustling restaurant in Edgewater. Within the orange bowl the yellow-white broth swam with chunks of pale onion, even whiter strips of chicken, fat button mushrooms and a hint of dark green cilantro. It didn't look too exciting, but with each spoonful of the tangy, spicy and almost buttery broth, I found I was eager to lap it up. Within twenty minutes the bowl was licked clean, and given that it was only $6.50 for an order, I considered calling for another round.
It's rare that a sour dish can also offer a comforting richness, but between the velvety coconut milk that acts as a base and the sparks of Thai chili peppers and piquant galangal, an Indonesian ginger, the bowl of toomkha satisfied on so many levels. A good part of the flavor comes from the addition of lemongrass and lime, which sour the creamy soup and give it that quality that makes your taste buds crave another bite. US Thai Cafe has been dishing out this traditional Thai dish for more than years; and the next time you crave a bowl of Pad Thai or papaya salad, consider making the toomkha the star of your meal.
Related Location
5228 W. 25th Ave.
Edgwater, CO 80214
