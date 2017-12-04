3 Freaks Brewery in Highlands Ranch Faces Temporary Closure

3 Freaks Brewing in Highlands Ranch posted a message on its Facebook page on Saturday saying it would be closed temporarily because it had inadvertently failed to renew its state licensing. The brewery, located at 7140 East County Line Road, was opened in June 2014 by Jeff Atencio.
Atencio declined to comment on specifics, saying only that he is fighting to get his business running again.
Here is the full Facebook message.
3 Freaks Brewery is closed temporarily. Inadvertently the licenses we need to operate were not renewed and as a result we cannot make or sell our product until we re-acquire the licenses. We apologize for any inconvenience this brings to you. To our loyal customers, your support is why we love and do what we do everyday. We ask for your continued support as we fight to reopen. You are a part of our family and we look forward to seeing you very soon.
