Downtown's 5280 Burger Bar Adds New Westminster Outpost

Despite fierce restaurant competition downtown, 5280 Burger Bar at Denver Pavillions has carved out some meaty territory since opening in 2014, drawing full houses from the surrounding offices, businesses and convention halls. But a new outpost, which opens on Thursday, August 17, at 4301 Main Street in Westminster, will rely on an entirely new customer base.

The stretch of West 120th Avenue at Sheridan Boulevard has matured into a magnet for shopping and dining, with a Whole Foods, GQue Championship Barbecue and other locally owned eateries bolstering the usual array of chain restaurants. The new burger bar gives the area something safe and comfortable while still offering a chef-driven menu and fresh ingredients. In addition to the restaurant side with its sports-bar vibe, 5280 also adds an attached ice cream shop with its own entrance, just like at the original location.

EXPAND The Mediterranean burger with a lamb patty. Mark Antonation