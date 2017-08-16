 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Elk is now on the menu at 5280 Burger Bar.EXPAND
Elk is now on the menu at 5280 Burger Bar.
Mark Antonation

Downtown's 5280 Burger Bar Adds New Westminster Outpost

Mark Antonation | August 16, 2017 | 10:30am
AA

Despite fierce restaurant competition downtown, 5280 Burger Bar at Denver Pavillions has carved out some meaty territory since opening in 2014, drawing full houses from the surrounding offices, businesses and convention halls. But a new outpost, which opens on Thursday, August 17, at 4301 Main Street in Westminster, will rely on an entirely new customer base.

The stretch of West 120th Avenue at Sheridan Boulevard has matured into a magnet for shopping and dining, with a Whole Foods, GQue Championship Barbecue and other locally owned eateries bolstering the usual array of chain restaurants. The new burger bar gives the area something safe and comfortable while still offering a chef-driven menu and fresh ingredients. In addition to the restaurant side with its sports-bar vibe, 5280 also adds an attached ice cream shop with its own entrance, just like at the original location.

Related Stories

The Mediterranean burger with a lamb patty.EXPAND
The Mediterranean burger with a lamb patty.
Mark Antonation

Executive chef Derek Baril was hired earlier this year and continues to add his own touches to the menu. A new item for the Westminster branch is an elk patty — available on any of the house burgers — that takes the place of the original's bison burger. Baril says close proximity to nearby farms means he'll be able to add seasonal specials to the roster. "I live about five blocks away," he adds, "so I consider this kind of my test kitchen."

So while the downtown burger bar keeps its offerings fairly constant, version 2.0 will give customers something new to look forward to on a regular basis. This month, it's a peach-marmalade burger oozing with brie and topped with Tender Belly bacon. Other new items include a lamb burger with harissa, lightly pickled cucumbers, feta cheese and Calabrian chile aioli. And as always, all of the burgers come on housemade buns.

Chef Derek Baril at the new Westminster outpost of 5280 Burger Bar.EXPAND
Chef Derek Baril at the new Westminster outpost of 5280 Burger Bar.
Mark Antonation
5280 Burger Bar's new patio and outdoor bar.EXPAND
5280 Burger Bar's new patio and outdoor bar.
Mark Antonation
Inside the new 5280 Burger Bar in Westminster.EXPAND
Inside the new 5280 Burger Bar in Westminster.
Mark Antonation
A seasonal peach-marmalade burger with Brie and bacon.EXPAND
A seasonal peach-marmalade burger with Brie and bacon.
Mark Antonation
Fresh tortilla chips with guacamole, red-pepper hummus and spicy queso.EXPAND
Fresh tortilla chips with guacamole, red-pepper hummus and spicy queso.
Mark Antonation

The restaurant seats well over 100 guests, with an outdoor bar and patio that will hold an addional 36. Partner Don Redlinger says that he has also just purchased a food truck that will soon be hitting recreational sports fields and craft breweries to serve burgers and ice cream around Denver and the northwest suburbs.

5280 Burger Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Redlinger notes that a "football brunch" will be added in time for the beginning of Broncos season and will include a new slate of more breakfast-oriented surprises.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well the city's fast-changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >