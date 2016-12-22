A Christmas Eve Culinary Calendar: Six Holiday Meals From Chinese to Italian

EXPAND The Fort is a warm and inviting destination for Christmas Eve dinner. Westword

If you're celebrating the holidays this year, there's one more chance to hang out with people who aren't your family and drink and eat delicious things that someone else made. Christmas Eve dinners on Saturday, December 24, at these six restaurants are especially festive and tasty, but hurry to make your reservations before they sell out.

EXPAND This is what Jewish Christmas looks like at Rosenberg's. Courtesy of Rosenberg's

A Jewish Christmas at Rosenberg's

725 East 26th Avenue

720-440-9880

If the smell of Chinese food and the fuzz of worn-out VHS tapes makes you feel nostalgic, Rosenberg's Deli has the Christmas Eve tradition for you. For the second year in a row, the Five Points bagel emporium will be serving a traditional holiday meal of General Tso's chicken, lo mein, egg rolls and other Chinese-American staples as interpreted by Rosenberg's culinary team, plus new twists like smoked-salmon rangoon, kung pao pastrami and more. To complete that holiday feeling, the dependable classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and modern masterpiece The Hebrew Hammer will be screened at the event. The fun begins at 5 p.m., and tickets are $60 for adults with full bar access included (or $30 for food and non-alcoholic drinks only), or $20 for kids and free for kids under two. Grab your tickets online at Rosenberg's Eventbrite site.

EXPAND The table is set for an Italian seafood dinner at Firenze a Tavola. Westword

Vigilia di Natale at Firenze a Tavola

4401 Tennyson Street

303-561-0234

Firenze a Tavola's take on the Italian Christmas Eve tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, offers holiday diners three courses of traditionally inspired seafood like baccala, lobster pappardelle and swordfish. Dishes run from $15 for antipasta courses to $32 for entrees. Reservations go fast; call 303-561-0234 to inquire about available times between 5 p.m. and close. Upstairs eatery Parisi will also be open until 9 p.m. if you can't get a seat at the family table downstairs.

Christmas Eve at the Fort

19192 Highway 8, Morrison

303-697-4771

It's yuletide, Southwestern-style, at the Fort tonight from 3:30 to 10 p.m. as the Old West eatery offers a special three-course menu. Soup or salad, a buffalo prime rib au jus and vanilla rum mascarpone tart complement the Fort's festive decor. Prices range from $44 for an eight-ounce serving of buffalo to $64 for a 16-ounce beast. Call 303-697-4771 to check on reservations .

Christmas Eve at Nonna's with Pizzeria Locale

1730 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-442-3003

Boulder's Pizzeria Locale is going from fine dining to family-style with a Christmas Eve dinner made by the Italian grandma you wish you had. The Frasca-owned pizzeria is breaking out the checkered tablecloths and Sinatra records and serving Italian-American classics all night long starting at 4 p.m. Pricing is a la carte and reservations can be had by calling the restaurant at 303-442-3003.

Cedar 65 is doing Christmas Eve in Evergreen. Courtesy of Cedar 65

Family Celebration at Cedar 65

1338 County Road 65, Evergreen

303-670-7348

Evergreen's Cedar 65 Bistro is ringing in Christmastime from 3 to 8 p.m. with hot cocoa and eggnog for all, traditional Christmas dishes and cocktails, festive decor, plenty of cookies and half-off bottles of wine (with purchase of two entrees.) Make your reservations online or by calling 303-670-7348. Twenty percent of the nights sales will go to ECHO (Evergreen Christian Outreach).

Christmas Eve Dinner at Duo

2413 West 32nd Avenue

303-477-4141

Christmas Eve in Highland means a festive three-course feast from Duo, from chicken mousse with waffles to New York strip bison. The price is $55 with a special kid's menu for $17, make your reservations online at Duo's site. Two seatings are offered in staggered times from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. and 7:00 to 7:30 p.m.

