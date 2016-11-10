A Dozen Denver Deals on Veterans Day for Active and Retired Military Members

Oh, baby, a free Dutch baby. Original Pancake House

Restaurants all over the Front Range will honor veterans on Friday, November 11, with special deals — ranging from free doughnuts to free beers to free meals — for any retired or active duty military member in uniform or with a valid military ID. Here's the rundown:

In honor of Veterans Day, the Original Pancake House in Cherry Hills and the Denver Tech Center will offer free breakfast, including beverage, for any active duty or retired military member on November 11. The restaurants are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; find out more on Facebook @OPHDenver.

Pizzeria Locale, a fast-casual partnership between restaurateurs Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson and Chipotle Mexican Grill, will give one free pizza to any active or retired member of the military between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on November 11. The offer is good for spouses, too; find locations and more details on the Pizzeria Locale website.

Steuben’s Arvada, at 7355 Ralston Road, is serving up a free meal for any active or retired military member at lunch or dinner on November 11. Find out more here or call 303-830-0096.

Panera Bread is giving all active and retired military personnel a free coffee and bagel with cream cheese on November 11 at any of its 38 Colorado locations; find locations here.

LaMar’s Donuts will offer any veteran or member of the active military a free doughnut and twelve-ounce coffee from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 11. Find locations at the LaMar's website.

Denver's Tavern Hospitality Group is thanking all veterans and active military members with a complimentary entrée on Veterans Day at all Taverns, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and Chopper’s Sports Grill. The deal is valid all day with proof of past or present service; dine-in only.

TAG Restaurants is offering a Veteran’s Day promotion that takes 50 percent off the total food bill for any active, reserved or retired military member at any TAG restaurant on Veterans Day. That includes TAG, Los Chingones, Sugarmill, bubu, TAG Burger Bar, Guard and Grace, Lucky Cat and Mister Tuna, the subject of a recent rave review from Gretchen Kurtz.

Stop by 38 State Brewing in Littleton by tomorrow and buy a beer for a vet; the vets will be getting free beers through the end of the month. On on Veterans Day, a portion of all sales will go to support the VFW.

In Stapleton, Salati Italian Street Food is offering free entrees for veterans, $1 domestic beers and 10 percent off the bill.

Twin Peaks is showing its appreciation by providing free entrees from a special menu for members of the service on November 11. Present a military ID at any of the local Twin Peaks restaurants to receive the offer.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar at 1747 Wynkoop Street is taking 50 percent off the entire bill for any party with past or present service members.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina will offer veterans a free meal from open to close, no purchase required. Find locations and more info on the On The Border website.