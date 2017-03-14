A Dozen Irish Ideas for St. Patrick's Day Food and Drink in Denver

EXPAND Irish power! Westword

Dublin natives Frank and Jim McLoughlin own four establishments in metro Denver that help keep Irish pub culture alive in this city. Since opening the Irish Snug on East Colfax Avenue in 2003, the brothers have added McLoughlin's, Maggie Smith's and Slattery's to their roster. On the evening of St. Paddy's Day, U2 cover band Under a Blood Red Sky will perform at the Snug in a benefit show for the American Cancer Society; other bands and dancers will entertain the green-clad masses throughout the day, beginning at 1:30 p.m. For a slightly less overwhelming party, McLoughlin's (2100 16th Street), will also kick things off at 1:30 p.m. with traditional Irish music, pipe and drum bands and stepdancing troupes. Folks in the suburbs needn't feel left out; Slattery's, in the Landmark development in the DTC, will have similar entertainment from noon to 10:30, while farther south, you can hear the bagpipes wail at Maggie Smith's in Centennial from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Here are eight other bars and restaurants hosting St. Patrick's Day fun, from the traditional to the unconventional.

Brunch on a Friday: Why didn't someone think of this sooner? Whether they're Irish or not, many Denverites are turning St. Patrick's Day into the start of a three-day weekend, so kick it off in style with brunch at Beast + Bottle, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Settle in for B+B favorites like the fig-and-pig flatbread and pork-shoulder tostadas, or opt for Irish-themed eats like a corned beef and cabbage sandwich with potato aioli on Marczyk rye bread ($15). Beverage director Jon Feuresanger will be stirring up the “Takin Care of Guinness” cocktail: Redbreast 12-year whiskey, Plantation pineapple rum, Guinness, coconut milk and black walnut. If you can't get out of work on Friday, the fun will continue for Saturday and Sunday brunch as well. Reservations are recommended; call 303-623-3223 or go to the Beast + Bottle website.

If wedging into a crowd of revelers swilling green suds from plastic cups is beneath your dignity, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (8100 East Orchard Road) will take a more sophisticated approach to toasting the Emerald Isle. The posh steakhouse will offer several Irish-themed cocktails: The Irish Gentleman ($13), made with Gentleman Jack, lemon juice, simple syrup and orange bitters; the Irish Joe ($9), made with Bushmills Black, heavy cream and fresh brewed coffee; and the Bush Mule ($14), a blend of Bushmills Red Bush and ginger beer.

Larkburger is joining in on the festive fun with St. Patties Day (no, that's not a typo), offering an extra burger patty on any purchased burger, regular or small. The deal will help fill you up for your night of Guinness quaffing to come and is available at all Larkburger locations all day, except from 3 to 5 p.m.

