A Popular Cannabis Beer Won't Be Back at GABF This Year

Judging by the long lines that snaked away from the Dad & Dudes Breweria booth at the Great American Beer Festival the past two years, just about everywhere in Denver has tried cannabis beer. Last year's version, called George Washington's Secret Stash, was an IPA infused with cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive hemp extract.

The beer made national and international headlines and set the brewery up for a major investment from an outside company that was interested in distributing the beer nationwide.

But the Aurora brewery stopped brewing General Washington's Secret Stash and other CBD-infused brews in December after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration published a rules update that classified hemp extracts as Schedule 1 drugs, just like marijuana. That move has since been challenged in court by the Cannabis Industry Association on behalf of numerous business that sell hemp products nationwide. The case is slowly making its way through the federal courts and is expected to see some movement in November.