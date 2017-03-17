menu

From Colombia to Ireland: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, March 13-17

From Colombia to Ireland: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, March 13-17

Friday, March 17, 2017 at 5:54 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Antojitos Colombianos specializes in Colombian street food and traditional entrees.
Antojitos Colombianos specializes in Colombian street food and traditional entrees.
Mark Antonation
Slainte, as they say in every Irish pub from Aurora to Westminster, at least on Saint Patrick's Day. And your response is to tip back a few pints of Guinness or a cocktail made with Irish whiskey; if you're still trawling for ideas, check out our list of shamrock-bedecked options for the rest of the night. One new stop this year is Celtic on Market, which just opened this afternoon at 1400 Market Street. The place isn't exactly new though; it's a reincarnation of the old Celtic Tavern, which closed last year a few blocks away to make way for downtown redevelopment. Be among the first to toast to Denver's newest Irish pubs.

Far from Ireland is tropical Colombia, where you can find tasty treats like aborrajados, empanadas, arepas and sancocho. We sampled all of these and more at Antojitos Colombianos, a small but lively eatery in east Denver.

We also said goodbye for now to chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom, who resigned their positions at dowtown's top-notch Avelina this week. Hopefully we'll see the couple again soon cooking up something good for Denver.

In other news:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING THIS WEEK:*
9 Thai, 4122 East Colfax Avenue
Celtic on Market, 1400 Market Street
Hinman's Bakery retail shop, 4850 East 39th Avenue
Mad Greens (the company's first drive-thru), 944 West Dillon Road, Louisville
Tacos Los Campos, 1385 Santa Fe Drive

RESTAURANTS MOVING THIS WEEK:*
Thai Basil (from 1422 East 18th Avenue), 1400 East 18th Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*
Baur's Restaurant & Listening Lounge (open for music only), 1512 Curtis Street
Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor, 2927 Larimer Street
Thai Monkey Club, 4122 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous Second Helping.

