Taters and Beer: A Second Helping of Food & Drink, March 6-10

The Melting Pot Bubbles: Second Helping, February 27-March 3


  MVN

Taters and Beer: A Second Helping of Food & Drink, March 6-10

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 4:57 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Ciabatta with green chickpeas at Dio Mio - the subject of this week's restaurant review.EXPAND
Ciabatta with green chickpeas at Dio Mio - the subject of this week's restaurant review.
Danielle Lirette
March came in like a lamb, at least as far as restaurant openings are concerned. But there was plenty of other action on the Denver food-and-drink scene. We toured the town for tater tots, bringing you the ten best for a tempting spread; while the Whiskey Biscuit on South Broadway opened too recently to make our list, the spot is finding new ways to tempt with tots. And since nothing goes with fried food quite like a bracing IPA, we also discovered ten new hoppy brews to pair with tots, fries and other bar grub.

On the more elevated end of the culinary spectrum, restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz perused the pastas at Dio Mio to see if the counter-service Italian eatery would hold up to fancier competition. And up in LoHi, Laura Shunk talked to Mizu Izakaya owner Hong Lee about what exactly makes an izakaya — and what makes Mizu such a good one.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK:*
Burnt Barrel, 1201 16th Street
Seoul Catering, 2080 South Havana Street
Sprezzatura Pizza at Rocker Spirits, 5587 South Hill Street, Littleton
Whiskey Biscuit, 3299 South Broadway, Englewood

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous Second Helping.

The Whiskey Biscuit
3299 S. Broadway
Englewood, Colorado 80113

303-386-3334

thewhiskeybiscuit.com

Dio Mio Handmade Pasta
3264 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-562-1965

www.diomiopasta.com

Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St.
Denver, Colorado 80211

720-372-7100

www.mizudenver.com

Burnt Barrel Colorado Spirits & Sports
1201 16th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

303-893-5458

www.burntbarrelco.com

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

