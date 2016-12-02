A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 28-December 2

EXPAND It was a chicken-fried week for Westword Food & Drink. Danielle Lirette

This week we chomped our way through more than our share of fried chicken, as Gretchen Kurtz's mouthwatering description of the bird at Steuben's Arvada, which she reviewed this week, prompted us to update our list of the ten best fried-chicken joints in town. Chicken also tempted us through the door at tiny Genna Rae's Wings and More, where we also found some creamy macaroni and cheese and fried catfish. And for this week's Chef & Tell, Laura Shunk talked to Ellen Daehnick, who's dishing up a different kind of Southern fare — po'boys and homestyle baked goods — at the brand-new Post Oak Hall in Wheat Ridge.

We wrapped up November with our monthly Restaurant Roll Call, where we recorded no fewer than four new eateries offering Hawaiian-style poke as a specialty, plus the arrival of anticipated Larimer Street restaurants Dio Mio and Fish N Beer.

December is already off to a good start for openings. Here's what's happening in the first three days of the month:

BARS AND RESTAURANTS OPENING SINCE DECEMBER 1, 2016

Cheluna Brewery (at the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Mizu Izakaya, 1560 Boulder Street

Thunderbird Imperial Lounge (Saturday), 3759 Lipan Street