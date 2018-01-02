Last Bite of 2017, First Bite of 2018

Ending last year with a bang and starting January with a full belly is a portentous way to usher in 2018. Regardless of whatever else is going on in your life or in the world, good food has a way of pushing aside stress and smoothing out rough edges — even if only for a meal or two. Over the weekend, we made our last restaurant meal of 2017 count and then woke up to a new year and sought out something comforting.

Chef Thach Tran was hired as executive chef of Ace Eat Serve (501 East 17th Avenue) a few months ago and has been putting some new touches on the menu while keeping customer favorites intact. On December 30, Tran added an entree for the weekend only: rice pillow noodles with shrimp and scallops in XO sauce. The rice noodles are formed from paper-thin sheets that are rolled tight and then sliced into inch-long pieces, so that each piece offers a light and springy coil for the XO sauce to cling to.

Tran makes his own XO sauce using dried scallops (a rare and expensive commodity), dried shrimp and salted cod, resulting in a rich, powerful coating for the stir-fried ingredients in the dish. Tender shrimp and scallops nestle up with crunchy bites of lotus root, shredded carrots and other veggies for a unique Hong Kong-style dish that fits in perfectly with Ace's pan-Asian mindset.