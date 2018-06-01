Acova Holds Grand Opening Today in Former Patsy's Space

Acova, the new restaurant from the owners of the Hornet, has been operating in soft-opening mode for the past week to introduce the neighborhood to the food and drink menu being served in the completely revamped space that was home to Patsy's for nearly a century. But today (Friday, June 1) marks the eatery's official grand opening.

Sean and Betsy Workman and Paul Greaves are the team behind Acova; Betsy Workman explains that the interior of the restaurant has been reconfigured to take advantage of the mostly unused pizzeria space that occupied the south end of Patsy's. She also points out a brand-new, multi-tiered patio, some of which is still being completed. As part of the grand-opening celebrations, the completed portion of the patio, including an indoor/outdoor bar, will be open for business. And in support of the northwest Denver community, 25 percent of net sales today will go to Bryant Webster Elementary School.

EXPAND Former Patsy's co-owner Kim DeLancey and her mom, who were both born and raised in the neighborhood. Mark Antonation

One of the customers who has been sampling the menu during the soft opening is Kim DeLancey, who owned Patsy's with her husband, Ron Cito, until they sold it in August 2016. Cito has since passed away, but DeLancey, who was eating lunch with her 88-year-old mom (born and raised in the neighborhood) on May 31, says his spirit can still be felt in the place. "The first time I walked in here [after the remodel], I felt at peace," she explains.