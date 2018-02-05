Ad Hominem Will Take Over Former Charcoal Space in the Golden Triangle

Less than two weeks have passed since Charcoal shuttered at 43 West Ninth Avenue in the Golden Triangle, and already a new tenant has claimed the vacant spot. Chefs Chris Martinez, Catie Reece and Julian Kurz are teaming up to open Ad Hominem, which Martinez says will offer fine-dining food in a more casual atmosphere — and without the high prices.

Martinez and Kurz met a couple of years ago while they were both enrolled at Johnson & Wales University, and they recently worked together at Rioja, but Martinez says he'd already been cooking professionally for years before he decided to attend culinary school, including time spent in top kitchens in Chicago and New York City. He hopes to bring some of the focus on producing the best food possible — the extreme attention to detail that separates the good from the great — from those cities. "I want Michelin to come to Denver, and I want to be at the forefront of that race," he explains.