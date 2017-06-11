Reader: Denver Is Wonderful for a Lot of Reasons, but Not the Biscuits
The biscuits at Rise & Shine rise to the occasion.
Mark Antonation
Adrian Miller, recovering lawyer and soul-food scholar, loves biscuits, and recently served up a list of the top ten examples of this particular raised breakfast bread in the Mile High City, "a town that loves a good biscuit." But some biscuit lovers didn't love his picks for the Ten Best Biscuits in Denver. Says Valorie:
The places they listed that I've been to have awful biscuits. Denver is wonderful for a lot of reasons, but the food is NOT one of them. There are of course a few notable exceptions that remain mostly hidden gems....
Adds Steven:
How are you going to have KFC and Popeyes on here? That says a lot about Denver's shitty biscuits.
Concludes John:
Another classic from the pathetic writing at Westword. Always a winner.
Ironically, this piece was by a true winner: Adrian Miller won the 2014 James Beard Foundation Award for Research and Scholarship with his first book: Soul Food, the Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time. His slogan? "Dropping knowledge like hot biscuits," even if it's the knowledge that some chains make great biscuits.
What biscuits do you like in Denver?
