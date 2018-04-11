After Two Long Years, the Grateful Gnome Is Serving Sandwiches and Beer

Dan Appell and Bess Dougherty could use some simple pleasures. After all, they've worked for two long years, through stress and setbacks and a scaffolding accident, to create the Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery. But the Gnome finally opens today, and it offers simple pleasures by the pound and the pint.

Located in a spacious former antiques shop at 4369 Stuart Street in the Berkeley neighborhood, the Gnome is modeled after the deli that Appell's father ran for years in Parsippany, New Jersey. It offers a deep board of some fifty different sandwiches, from Taylor ham and egg to salami, pepperoni, capicola and provolone, along with hot items like hamburgers, chicken parmesan sandwiches, cheesesteaks and Reubens. All are packed with ingredients, and the meat is sliced right at the counter as you order.

“There are a bunch of good delis out here, but not a lot of East Coast-style delis,” Appell told Westword in a previous interview. “It’s where you walk in and first you talk to the slicer guy to do your meats, and then you talk to the dressing guy and tell him what you want on your sandwich. Basically, I’m looking for a place where I can eat seven days a week. I’ve done extensive research, and I can’t find any others.”

The brewery isn't set up yet, but it should be up and running in a few weeks. In the meantime, the Gnome is serving one beer, Giggity IPA, which was brewed at Woods Boss Brewing, and thirteen other beers from other Colorado beer and cider makers. Eventually, those fourteen taps will pour a variety of Gnome beers.

Boasting exposed brick and a couple of garage doors, the deli/brewery has a cozy, casual feel that will be enhanced by a number of TVs, courtesy of the local alumni club for the University of West Virginia, where Appell went to college. There are also a few gnomes scattered about.

Dougherty, the head brewer, joined Appell at the Gnome after meeting him at the Wynkoop Brewing Company, where they both worked a few years ago — Dougherty in the brewhouse and Appell on the sales side.

More than a year into their preparations to open, though, Appell and Dougherty suffered a huge setback when

construction scaffolding on the apartment building next door collapsed, sending a huge plank through the roof and onto the bar where Dougherty was sitting. In addition to the psychological effects of that scare, the accident also resulted in months of insurance paperwork and problems. Construction was finally able to get under way again at the end of 2017.

