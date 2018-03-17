 


Jeff Osaka's first Sushi-Rama opened in Rino in 2015; he'll open two more around town before the year is out.
Jeff Osaka's first Sushi-Rama opened in Rino in 2015; he'll open two more around town before the year is out.
Danielle Lirette

All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Westword Staff | March 17, 2018 | 6:54am
AA

While the pace of restaurant openings slowed this week, the sushi conveyor belt picked up speed in the Denver Tech Center. Chef/restaurateur Jeff Osaka launched his second Sushi-Rama in the up-and-coming Belleview Station development, which already boasts suburban outposts of such urban favorites as Corvus Coffee and Los Chingones. As real estate prices and restaurant competition make downtown less attractive to would-be restaurateurs, look for more enclaves like Belleview Station to pop up, especially near public transportation hubs and office parks.

Here are the details of this week's bar and restaurant openings, along with links to opening stories and a few eateries to look forward to.

Related Stories

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Canopy Bar, 8 Broadway
Sushi-Rama Belleview Station, 4960 South Newport Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Sushi-Rama's second location opened on March 15.
Sushi-Rama's second location opened on March 15.
Mark Antonation

"Sushi-Rama Unveils Giant New Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar"

Chef Max MacKissock (center) will cook for a series of Morin pop-ups.
Chef Max MacKissock (center) will cook for a series of Morin pop-ups.
Danielle Lirette

"Morin to Hold Pop-Ups Before Opening in Former Wazee Supper Club"

The sign still reads Tony's, but the space will soon become a new food hall called Broadway Market.
The sign still reads Tony's, but the space will soon become a new food hall called Broadway Market.
Mark Antonation

"Tony's on Broadway to Become New Food Hall From Stanley Developer"

Improper City will have 12,000 square feet of outdoor space.
Improper City will have 12,000 square feet of outdoor space.
Courtesy Improper City

"Rayback Collective Founders Plan Improper City in RiNo"

Shake Shack's new RiNo home.
Shake Shack's new RiNo home.
Mark Antonation

"Shake Shack Has an Opening Date: March 21!"

There's more coming up this month, with Corrida, a Spanish steakhouse from Bryan Dayton and chef Amos Watts, set to open before the end of March. American Bonded, the new whiskey bar on Larimer Street from owners of the Match Box and Williams & Graham, is also looking at a late-March debut.

Meanwhile, Beryl's Beer Company is for sale and will likely shutter at month's end. That lives some prime restaurant space available in RiNo.

What do you think of the current restaurant scene? Post a comment, or let us know by emailing us at cafe@westword.com.

