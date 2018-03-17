All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

While the pace of restaurant openings slowed this week, the sushi conveyor belt picked up speed in the Denver Tech Center. Chef/restaurateur Jeff Osaka launched his second Sushi-Rama in the up-and-coming Belleview Station development, which already boasts suburban outposts of such urban favorites as Corvus Coffee and Los Chingones. As real estate prices and restaurant competition make downtown less attractive to would-be restaurateurs, look for more enclaves like Belleview Station to pop up, especially near public transportation hubs and office parks.
Here are the details of this week's bar and restaurant openings, along with links to opening stories and a few eateries to look forward to.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Canopy Bar, 8 Broadway
Sushi-Rama Belleview Station, 4960 South Newport Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
There's more coming up this month, with Corrida, a Spanish steakhouse from Bryan Dayton and chef Amos Watts, set to open before the end of March. American Bonded, the new whiskey bar on Larimer Street from owners of the Match Box and Williams & Graham, is also looking at a late-March debut.
Meanwhile, Beryl's Beer Company is for sale and will likely shutter at month's end. That lives some prime restaurant space available in RiNo.
