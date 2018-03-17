All the Bar and Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

Jeff Osaka's first Sushi-Rama opened in Rino in 2015; he'll open two more around town before the year is out.

While the pace of restaurant openings slowed this week, the sushi conveyor belt picked up speed in the Denver Tech Center. Chef/restaurateur Jeff Osaka launched his second Sushi-Rama in the up-and-coming Belleview Station development, which already boasts suburban outposts of such urban favorites as Corvus Coffee and Los Chingones. As real estate prices and restaurant competition make downtown less attractive to would-be restaurateurs, look for more enclaves like Belleview Station to pop up, especially near public transportation hubs and office parks.

Here are the details of this week's bar and restaurant openings, along with links to opening stories and a few eateries to look forward to.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Canopy Bar, 8 Broadway

Sushi-Rama Belleview Station, 4960 South Newport Street