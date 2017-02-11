menu

All the Best Valentine's Day Ideas for the Weekend Through February 14

These Ten Restaurants and Breweries Will Open in 2017


All the Best Valentine's Day Ideas for the Weekend Through February 14

Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Have a heart — or at least something heart-shaped — for Valentine's Day.
Have a heart — or at least something heart-shaped — for Valentine's Day.
Romano's
A A

Still stuck for tasty, romantic ideas in the days leading up to to Valentine's Day — or February 14 itself? We've got you covered with our V-Day coverage, offering tips on everything from heart-shaped pizzas at Romano's in Littleton to kinky truffles in numerous dark shades from the Chocolate Lab. Here are links to five lists that will help you and your sweetie enjoy the weekend and beyond. And if you need still more ideas, we'll have more come Monday.

The sweetest treat on Valentine's Day: Sweet Cooie's will open.
The sweetest treat on Valentine's Day: Sweet Cooie's will open.
Mark Antonation

Little Man Team Will Launch Sweet Cooie's in Congress Park on Valentine's Day

See Sofia Soubrette and her fellow striptease artists at Brik on York's Burlesk Brunch this Sunday.
See Sofia Soubrette and her fellow striptease artists at Brik on York's Burlesk Brunch this Sunday.
Brandon Marshall

The Fourteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, February 10-12

Chocolate from Cultura and cider from Stem will win over someone's heart.
Chocolate from Cultura and cider from Stem will win over someone's heart.
Stem Ciders

Colorado Concierge: Ideas for a Couple's First Valentine's Day Together

Vine Street offers a Valentine's Day pint for the stout of heart.
Vine Street offers a Valentine's Day pint for the stout of heart.
Vine Street Pub

Beer Calendar: Stouts, Stout Month and New England-Style IPAs

Get dark with Chocolate Lab's decadent gift box.
Get dark with Chocolate Lab's decadent gift box.
The Chocolate Lab

Ten Delicious, Non-Traditional Valentine's Day Options in Denver

Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream and Confectionary
3505 E. 12th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80206

www.sweetcooies.com

Romano's Italian Restaurant
5666 S. Windermere St.
Littleton, CO 80120

303-798-4944

www.romanospizzeria.com

